Sign Maker Director Banned For 10 Years Over Fake Invoices

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 12:13 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s insolvency agency said Friday that it had banned a director of a signs and display manufacturer from managing any companies for 10 years after he submitted fake invoices to claim £185,000 ($252,000) from its lender. The Insolvency Service said it has banned Russell Murch, a former director of printing company Pure Point of Sale, from heading up any company without the permission of a court after the firm submitted false invoices worth £185,000. "Russell Murch's behavior was totally unacceptable and to be removed from the corporate arena for 10 years shows the seriousness of his actions," said Robert Clarke,...

