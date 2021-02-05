SFO Suffers Serious Blow To International Search Powers

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 9:10 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Serious Fraud Office suffered a serious blow to its search powers on Friday when the Supreme Court decided investigators cannot force foreign companies to hand over documents held overseas, in a ruling lawyers say will hinder the prosecution of international economic crime. The Serious Fraud Office found its powers limited Friday when it tried to force U.S. company KBR Inc. to produce documents about a U.K. subsidiary. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) By reversing a lower court's decision that Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 extends to foreign companies provided there is a sufficient connection...

