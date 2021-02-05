Law360's Pro Say: How To Avoid Hiring A Sexual Harasser

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- The New York Mets found themselves in a firestorm when reports revealed that two high-level employees had harassed women. The team promised to review their hiring process to guard against future problems, and other employers would also be wise to also do careful vetting. But how? Law360 Employment Authority reporter Amanda Ottaway joins us on the Pro Say podcast to explain how companies can avoid hiring past abusers. This Week Ep. 186: How To Avoid Hiring A Sexual Harasser Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring...

