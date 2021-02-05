Ex-Cred CFO Ordered To Return Bitcoin To Crypto Co.

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday ordered the former chief financial officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency investment firm Cred Inc. to turn over $4 million in bitcoin and cash after he was accused of improperly transferring millions of dollars of assets despite a California state court injunction. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey issued a series of orders requiring James Alexander to return the bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies to the debtor and to submit documentation of where and to whom he transferred other digital currency assets. "I'm going to order him to immediately, and by that I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS