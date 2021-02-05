Akin Gump Partner Tapped As Bankruptcy Judge In SDNY

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A partner in the financial restructuring group at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has been appointed as U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of New York. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals announced Friday that Lisa G. Beckerman will assume her judicial duties and be sworn in during a private ceremony on Feb. 26. "After more than two decades at Akin Gump, it is bittersweet to be leaving the firm and my many colleagues and friends here," Beckerman told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "At the same time, though, I am honored to be joining such a distinguished bench...

