10th Circ. Slot To Test GOP Power Over Biden Judicial Picks

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- The federal judiciary reported Friday that the trailblazing Tenth Circuit Judge Mary Beck Briscoe will take senior status March 15, entering a form of semiretirement that gives President Joe Biden a sixth opportunity to appoint an appellate jurist while gauging Republican influence over his judicial nominees. Judge Briscoe, who has served more than 25 years since her appointment by President Bill Clinton, is the 25th federal judge to open a seat since Biden's inauguration last month. The Kansan's transition gives Biden his first appellate vacancy connected to a red state and may reveal whether Democrats continue the Trump-era policy of denying...

