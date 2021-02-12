Fed. Circ. Judge 'Baffled' By Mylan Position In PTAB Appeal

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday questioned whether Mylan can skirt a bar on appeals of Patent Trial and Appeal Board institution decisions by asking the court to construe its appeal of the board's discretionary denial of its challenge to a Janssen patent as a request for mandamus relief. The panel explored the question during an hourlong remote hearing, with Mylan arguing that the PTAB violated its due process rights by denying its challenge to Janssen Pharmaceutica NV's schizophrenia drug patent based on the advanced state of a parallel infringement suit to which it's not a party. Mylan contends that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS