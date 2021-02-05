Fed. Circ. Unlikely To Nix Apple's Win In Memory Patent Case

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Qualcomm's bid to overturn the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling last year invalidating a patent for technology used to simplify digital data storage devices and reduce their power consumption met a skeptical Federal Circuit panel Friday, which questioned the chipmaker's argument that the board failed to construe a key claim term. The appeal before a three-judge panel concerns Qualcomm's U.S. Patent No. 7,693,002, which is directed to decoding circuits for semiconductor memories to reduce the complexity and power consumption in digital data storage devices. Apple lodged a petition for inter partes review in June 2018, telling the PTAB the patent should...

