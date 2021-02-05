Vt. Bill Seeks Tweaks To Apportionment, Combined Reporting

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Vermont would switch to single-sales-factor apportionment for corporate income tax purposes by 2023 and change combined reporting methods for unitary business groups under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives. H.B. 189, which was proposed Thursday by a bipartisan group of legislators led by Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, would steadily increase the state's sales factor in its taxable corporate income apportionment formula over three years until it is the only factor in apportionment. The bill would also change the state's current combined reporting methodology from the so-called Joyce approach, which treats each entity of a combined group individually,...

