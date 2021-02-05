USPTO Restarts Patent Search Program With S. Korea, Japan

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has said it's continuing a collaborative program with the patent offices in Japan and South Korea to streamline search and examination procedures for patent applications in three of the largest intellectual property offices in the world. In a notice published in the Federal Register on Thursday, the USPTO announced that it would be continuing the expanded Collaborative Search Pilot program with the Japan Patent Office and the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The program started in 2017 but stopped accepting applications in October. Now, it will run again until Oct. 31, 2022. "The Expanded CSP is...

