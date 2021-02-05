Nonprofit Tied To Ohio Pol Admits Role In $60M Bribery Plot

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- An energy independence nonprofit tied to former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder pled guilty Friday to its role in a bribery scheme in which the politician is thought to have pocketed millions of dollars in exchange for passing a controversial $1 billion nuclear energy bailout. Generation Now Inc. agreed to plead guilty to one count of racketeering and hand over nearly $1.5 million from two bank accounts in exchange for facing a sentence of up to five years of probation, according to the plea agreement. The nonprofit admitted that Householder used the tax-exempt organization to funnel cash from FirstEnergy to himself...

