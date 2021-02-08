ITC Lessons On Proving Domestic Industry Is Being Created

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- The economic prong of the domestic industry requirement took center stage in the U.S. International Trade Commission's recent back-and-forth with one of its administrative law judges in the Jan. 12 decision In re: Certain Movable Barrier Operator Systems and Components Thereof.[1] In that investigation, the ITC vacated and remanded the ALJ's first decision on the economic prong. After the ALJ issued a second decision, the ITC agreed with the ALJ's conclusion and found the patent owner satisfied the economic prong of the domestic industry requirement, one of several special requirements of investigations at the ITC.[2] The complainant in Movable Barrier faced a close...

