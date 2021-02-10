The Clean Power Plan Is Only Mostly Dead

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- "It just so happens that your friend here is only mostly dead. There's a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive." —Miracle Max, "The Princess Bride" The Obama administration's Clean Power Plan is only mostly dead — and could soon spring back to life. Yes, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the CPP in 2016. And yes, the Trump administration's Affordable Clean Energy rule repealed the CPP in 2019. Between those two actions, the CPP seemed all dead. But the Supreme Court's stay has almost certainly been dissolved. And the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS