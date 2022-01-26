5 Breyer Opinions You Need To Know

By Cara Bayles (January 26, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer had two terms under his belt when Carolyn Shapiro began clerking for him in 1996, but because he is a person who "thinks by talking out loud," she said, she knows what he was wrestling with in those early days: how to approach his work on the U.S. Supreme Court. "He was extraordinarily thoughtful and intentional about how to be a justice," said Shapiro, now a law professor and co-director of the Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, seen here in 2016, was appointed to the court in 1994 by President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS