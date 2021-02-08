CEO Ken Frazier, Once GC, To Retire From Merck

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck has announced that Kenneth C. Frazier, who rose in the company's ranks to become general counsel and eventual chairman and CEO, will retire from his role at the helm in June. New Jersey-based Merck said Thursday that Frazier, who has worked as the company's CEO since 2011, will continue to serve on the company's board of directors as executive chairman for a transition period. The company noted Robert Davis, Merck's executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer, will succeed Frazier as CEO starting in July. "It has been a privilege to serve as Merck's CEO for...

