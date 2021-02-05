Rittenhouse Fires Former Lead Atty John Pierce

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Teenage shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse has fired his former lead attorney, John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge, in what appears to be a dispute over the lawyer's involvement in the fundraising apparatus that's raised millions on Rittenhouse's behalf. The move comes as prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are seeking to revoke Rittenhouse's bail over a series of events that apparently began when Pierce provided incorrect information to the court about the defendant's whereabouts. In a Thursday post on Twitter, the fundraising operation, Free Kyle USA, announced that "John Pierce was terminated by Kyle" earlier in the week. "Following the recommendation of attorney's and...

