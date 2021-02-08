Wis. Gov. Says State Could Raise $165M Taxing Marijuana

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Wisconsin's governor proposed regulating and taxing marijuana and using the revenue to reinvest in communities and rural schools ahead of his 2021-2023 biennial budget, which is scheduled to be released this week. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pointed to a 2019 poll showing nearly 60% of state residents supported legalizing marijuana. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement Sunday that Wisconsin could raise $165 million annually starting in fiscal year 2023 if the state regulates and taxes recreational marijuana for those 21 and older similar to the way the state regulates and taxes alcohol. Under the governor's proposal, the...

