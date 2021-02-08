BoE Chief 'Angry' At Claim He Tried To Duck Blame For LC&F

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 7:14 PM GMT) -- Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey angrily hit back Monday at claims he tried to keep his name out of a damning report into the Financial Conduct Authority's handling of the London Capital & Finance scandal, telling lawmakers he took responsibility for the watchdog's failings. Bailey, who was chief executive of the FCA when LC&F collapsed in 2019 leaving nearly 12,000 investors with losses of up to £236 million ($324.2 million), was heavily criticized in an independent inquiry published last year that concluded the regulator had missed a string of red flags about the minibond provider under his watch. The report...

