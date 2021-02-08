Armstrong Teasdale Finishes Kerman Purchase In London

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced Monday that it completed the acquisition of London-based firm Kerman & Co., expanding its presence to the British capital with the merger, which added over 50 new attorneys and staff members to its existing portfolio. The acquisition, completed last Friday, is Armstrong Teasdale's first venture into Europe, and managing partner David Braswell told Law360 on Monday that London was a natural entry point into the market, noting the city's importance as a global economic center. "For me, London is arguably the financial and transactional capital of Europe and in some respects, even of the world," he said....

