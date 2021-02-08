Lloyd's Launches Platform For Climate And Pandemic Risks

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 4:31 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London said Monday it has launched an information and networking resource to increase understanding on global risks like climate change and pandemics, which threaten the entire economic system. The specialist insurance market said the Futureset platform was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will involve seminars for corporate bosses with speakers from the insurance industry and academia. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that a hypothetical systemic risk is never far from becoming a reality and that we must do everything we can to prepare and mitigate against the worst impacts of the constantly changing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS