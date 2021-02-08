Biden Taps Obergefell Atty Karlan For DOJ Post

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has tapped Stanford Law School professor and renowned U.S. Supreme Court litigator Pamela S. Karlan, who argued the case that led to the legalization of gay marriage, to rejoin the U.S. Justice Department as a top lawyer in the Civil Rights Division. Karlan, who is known for bringing high-profile civil and LGBTQ rights cases to the Supreme Court, will leave her current post on Facebook's independent Oversight Board to rejoin the DOJ as principal deputy assistant attorney general, the Biden administration announced Saturday. Karlan previously served in the Civil Rights Division under former President Barack Obama and was awarded...

