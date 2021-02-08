Trustee Sues Girardi Business Partner For Golf-Course Home

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy trustee liquidating the personal assets of trial attorney Tom Girardi has filed a complaint seeking to strip Engstrom Lipscomb & Lack LLP co-founder Walter Lack of ownership rights to a home he and Girardi bought together on the PGA West golf resort in La Quinta, California. The men are longtime business partners who co-own G&L Aviation, which bought the property in 2006 for about $1.5 million, according to public records. The bankruptcy trustee, Jason Rund, told the court late Friday that Girardi had bought out Lack's ownership interest in 2014 but never filed documents to put the property in...

