Ky. Appeals Court Says Franchise Owner Can't Sue For Wages

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Jani-King International Inc. franchise owner can't bring a misclassification suit against the janitorial services company alleging unpaid minimum wages, a Kentucky appeals court ruled, saying it's the limited liability company behind the franchise, rather than the person who owns it, that may sue. In an unpublished opinion Friday, a unanimous panel affirmed a state circuit court's decision to dismiss the lawsuit by Constance Mouanda, saying the lower court properly followed Kentucky Supreme Court precedent saying a member of an LLC generally can't sue on an entity's behalf. "Based upon the holding ... we must agree with the appellees that Mouanda...

