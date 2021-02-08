EU Carbon Trading To Move From London In Brexit Shift

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 5:39 PM GMT) -- The Intercontinental Exchange said Monday it will move its trading in contracts for European carbon emission allowance futures from London to the Netherlands before mid-2021, saying the move will help it meet the European Union's sustainable finance requirements. The exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, said it will transition its futures trading on Carbon Emission Allowances — tokens that entitle companies to emit one ton of carbon into the atmosphere under the Emissions Trading System, or ETS — from its London-based exchange to one in the Netherlands. The move, which comes after the end of the Brexit transition period in December...

