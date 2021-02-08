EPA Petitioned To Review Phosphate Mine Waste Regs

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Monday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revisit a decades-old decision not to regulate a radioactive byproduct of phosphate mining they say poses risks to vulnerable communities, with an increased risk now due to sea level rise caused by climate change. The Center for Biological Diversity and community groups from across the country asked the EPA to begin creating new rules for the storage and disposal of phosphogypsum, a radioactive byproduct of phosphate mining for the fertilizer industry. The groups said the EPA has improperly failed to regulate or control the storage and disposal of the chemical...

