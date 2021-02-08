CMA Names New Top Cartel Director

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Monday its head of cartel enforcement will retire in April and will be replaced by the current head of the agency's subsidy review program. The CMA said in a statement that Howard Cartlidge will retire from his role as senior director of cartels at the start of April and will be replaced by Juliette Enser, the current senior director for subsidy control. "As part of her new role, Ms. Enser will have overall responsibility for the CMA's cartel investigations across a wide range of sectors, while encouraging consumers and businesses to report illegal activity...

