Del. Urges Court To Quash Microcaptive Probe Summons

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Delaware Department of Insurance urged a federal court Monday to toss an Internal Revenue Service suit seeking to enforce a summons for documents related to a microcaptive insurance investigation, saying the agency's action was barred under federal law. The IRS petition to obtain documents related to its microcaptive investigation of Artex Risk Solutions Inc. and Tribeca Strategic Advisors LLC from the department violated federal statute, which prohibits federal actions that would supersede state law regulating insurance, the department told the Delaware federal court in its brief. "This concept, known as 'McCarran-Ferguson reverse preemption,' is hornbook insurance law, and the misguided effort...

