Fed. Circ. Says Inventor Can't Extend Patent Term Adjustment

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a district court decision that a doctor-inventor should only get 2,066 days tacked onto his shoulder surgery patent because the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rightfully denied him the additional 655 days he sought. The precedential opinion said that Steven Chudik couldn't fold in those extra days because he sought a continued examination after a second patent examiner rejection in 2010, rather than appealing straight to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The decision winds down a lengthy patent prosecution saga that began in 2006 when Chudik filed his patent application for a guide used...

