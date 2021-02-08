8th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Teva's ParaGard Risks

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit said Monday that a lower court didn't err in finding that Teva Pharmaceuticals didn't have to warn a woman directly of the risks of using its ParaGard birth control device since the company warned her physician. In a split, published opinion, the three-judge panel said that Nebraska, like most states, requires manufacturers to warn consumers directly about any design risks in their products, except for an exception called the learned-intermediary doctrine for prescription drugs. Under the doctrine, medical product makers are allowed to warn medical professionals of the risks, instead of the patients themselves, according to the opinion....

