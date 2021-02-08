Welch Foods Tells Judge To Keep Arbitration Fight In Court

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Welch Foods told a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday to reject a magistrate's recommendation to send back to arbitration a dispute with a Teamsters local over an award that reinstated a worker who was fired for allegedly sexist comments, arguing the arbitrator's award shows the employee committed sexual harassment. In a brief, Welch Foods said U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo was wrong to say in a decision last month that a 2019 arbitration decision was unclear as to whether a Welch Foods employee's use of "foul" and "inappropriate" language amounted to sexual harassment. Arbitrator Michelle Miller-Kotula's award reduced Welch Food's firing of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS