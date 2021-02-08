Cannabis Coalition Targets Legalization In New Congress

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A new coalition of the cannabis industry's biggest players and advocates believes it has the power to get federal legalization across the finish line now that congressional control has shifted in the industry's favor. The U.S. Cannabis Council, which announced its launch Monday, includes well-known multistate cannabis companies like Acreage Holdings and Curaleaf; Canadian giants like Canopy Growth Corp.; and advocates like the Marijuana Policy Project and cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLC. Although there are several cannabis trade groups and organizations lobbying to end federal prohibition, the U.S. Cannabis Council is hoping to send a more targeted and forceful message,...

