6th Circ. Revives EEOC Disability Suit Over Worker's Anxiety

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that a nursing home must face the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit alleging it unlawfully fired a worker who had anxiety, saying a lower court's take on whether jurors could find that she is protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act was flawed. A three-judge panel overturned an October 2019 order by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell awarding summary judgment to West Meade Place LLP over claims by the EEOC that it discriminated against Carma Kean, who worked as a laundry assistant, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Judge Campbell was wrong...

