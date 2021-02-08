Fujitec Beats Ex-Top Atty's Racial Bias Claims, For Now

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge trimmed a discrimination and defamation suit Monday by a black former Fujitec America chief legal officer against the elevator maker, its CEO and a former colleague he says accused him of harassment, but gave the former executive another shot at amending nearly all his claims. In a 43-page order, U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole tossed the majority of Darryl Mitchell's claims, finding that he has not plausibly alleged the necessary elements for an intentional infliction of emotional distress claims, retaliation, wrongful termination and discrimination claims. However, the judge concluded that Mitchell plausibly alleges a defamation claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS