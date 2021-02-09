Splenda Owner Hits Convenience Store Chain With TM Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The maker of Splenda sweetener has lodged a trademark lawsuit accusing convenience store chain Speedway of making "knockoff" sweeteners in similar-looking yellow packets that trick customers into thinking it carries Splenda in its stores when it does not. In a new lawsuit filed Monday in Indiana federal court, Heartland Consumer Products LLC claimed that Speedway's sweeteners are made in China and that its knockoff versions infringe upon Heartland's trademarks. Heartland said Speedway's products lack "any clues" to indicate that they're not the real deal and instead piggyback off Splenda's "reputation and goodwill," including by using the same yellow packaging as Splenda,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS