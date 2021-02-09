MPs Call For Urgent Flood Insurance Cover For Small Firms

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 1:44 PM GMT) -- The government and the insurance industry should work together to urgently create new measures to help small businesses get access to cover, MPs said in a new study into flooding in Britain. MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs parliamentary committee said in research published on Monday that they are concerned that small companies do not have access to a government-backed initiative equivalent to Flood Re, a joint government and industry initiative that covers residential properties. The study pointed to a November 2019 review — led by Amanda Blanc, former chairwoman of the Association of British Insurers — which found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS