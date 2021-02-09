German Police Search For New Zealander Tax Fraud Suspect

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 11:42 AM GMT) -- German authorities said on Tuesday that they are looking for a New Zealand-born suspect in the dividend stripping tax scandal known as cum-ex, taking the unusual step of identifying the suspect by name. The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said it is working with Germany's Federal Criminal Office and the tax office in the state of Hesse to look for New Zealander Paul Mora, according to a joint statement by the agencies. "Paul Robert Mora is urgently suspected to have planned and implemented so-called cum-ex activities for an investor in his function as the division leader in a large bank in the years...

