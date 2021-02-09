Irish Regulator Watching For Green Risks, Misconduct

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 5:42 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland will pay particular attention to how the securities sector handles risks of misconduct by employees and the way companies report on climate change matters, according to a report setting out its expectations. Financial services providers will have to act this year to bolster their systems if they are to identify and prevent the risk of misconduct in their workplaces, the central bank said in its Securities Markets Risk Outlook Report 2021, published on Monday. The report emphasized that potential market abuse will have to be tackled, with the central bank ensuring that companies' surveillance systems are effective at...

