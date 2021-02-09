EU Insurance Risk Declining But Could Still Face Cliff Edge

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 1:17 PM GMT) -- Europe's insurance watchdog said on Tuesday that the sector's exposure to systemic threats fell in the third quarter of 2020 but warned that new lockdown measures mean insurers could soon face a jump in credit risk. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said it found in its regular risk assessment check that exposure to macroeconomic risks among insurers dropped from "very high" to "high" in the third quarter of the year. But the bloc's regulators expect an increase in credit risks, market risks and underwriting risks over the next twelve months. EIOPA said this reflects "concerns over second lockdowns due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS