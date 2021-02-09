Insurers Push For Clarity On EU Data Sharing Rules

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 11:24 AM GMT) -- Insurers said on Tuesday that they support the European Union's plan to boost data sharing between governments, businesses and citizens, but said regulators should be clearer about what data is affected. Insurance Europe said the planned regulation, a new 40-page law that would make non-personal or "industrial" data publicly available, will help in the fight against fraud in the insurance sector. It will also lead to better monitoring of risks and improved customer service, the trade association said. The group also supported the introduction of sector-specific regulation where it is required, such as rules linked to health data and data from smart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS