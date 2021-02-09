Bailey Faces Blowback In Escalating Row Over LC&F Report

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 7:03 PM GMT) -- A retired judge doubled down Tuesday on her claim that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey asked her to remove his name from a damning report into the collapse of London Capital & Finance, escalating the row over whether he sought to duck blame. Writing to the head of the parliamentary committee investigating LC&F's collapse, retired Court of Appeal Judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster said Bailey's "primary assertion" was that her report into the Financial Conduct Authority's failure to prevent the scandal while he was the agency's chief executive should delete references to "responsibility" resting with specific individuals. Appearing before lawmakers...

