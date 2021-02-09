6th Circ. Won't Rehear Beauty School Wage Suit Ruling

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declined Tuesday to review a panel decision to remand a suit by former Michigan cosmetology school students to a lower court to test whether the school should pay them for time spent cleaning, saying the school's argument for rehearing was unconvincing. In an order denying the request by the operators of Douglas J cosmetology school for an en banc hearing of a decision nominally in their favor, the Sixth Circuit panel said a rehearing wasn't necessary. The reason, the panel said, is that the panel already considered the issues in the school's argument in its prior ruling. "The original panel has reviewed the petition for rehearing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS