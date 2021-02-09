Legal Ops, Firm Staff Clash On Legal Innovation, Survey Finds

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The legal industry's resistance to the utilization of technology appears to be a top challenge in further developing the pricing function, but pricing and in-house law department operations professionals disagree over the extent to which legal innovations are being leveraged, according to the results of a new survey. The Blickstein Group's latest survey, produced with the Legal Value Network and released on Monday, found that 83% of law firm pricing and project management professionals believe they are leveraging technology to deliver legal services more efficiently and in a cost-effective manner, compared to 53% of in-house law department operations workers. The Blickstein...

