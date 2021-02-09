Nuke Group Says NRC Illegally Upended Waste Policy

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- A top trade group says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission illegally upended decades of policy for the disposal of low-grade nuclear waste through a single letter that bypassed normal procedure protocols, and wants the D.C. Circuit to vacate that action. The Nuclear Energy Institute said Monday that a letter from the NRC in 2019 saying it had sole authority over approving alternative methods for low-grade nuclear disposal reversed decades of policy allowing some states to approve those alternatives and therefore constituted final agency action. The institute said although the NRC has claimed the letter merely reiterated previous policy, that's far from the...

