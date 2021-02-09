Arbitrator Finds Social Security Slighted Judges' Union

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Social Security Administration wrongly tried to make its in-house judges vote on whether to ratify certain articles of a collective bargaining agreement while others were still pending before the Federal Service Impasses Panel, an arbitrator has found. According to Salvatore J. Arrigo's award Friday, the SSA and the Association of Administrative Law Judges, IFPTE, had a memorandum of understanding that the union would have 60 calendar days for ratification after a new CBA was signed. But the agency improperly demanded in March that the union hold a ratification vote on 20 articles that the parties had agreed upon even though...

