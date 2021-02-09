NY Legal Services Support Staff Strike For Higher Pay

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Workers at Mobilization for Justice, a New York City-based legal services nonprofit, went on a one-day strike Tuesday to demand higher pay for nonlawyer staff and a continued right to work from home, saying the organization isn't hewing to its stated principles of social justice when it comes to working conditions. Mobilization for Justice management routinely underpays nonlawyers in spite of their work experience and plans to force employees to return to the office prematurely, according to the Legal Services Staff Association, a "wall-to-wall" union that represents all MFJ employees, from lawyers to paralegals and nonlegal support staff. "MFJ management does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS