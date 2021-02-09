Qualcomm Loses Memory Patent Spat With Apple At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 2:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday rejected Qualcomm's bid to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling last year that invalidated its patent for technology used to simplify digital data storage devices and reduce their power consumption. In a one-line per curiam order, a three-judge panel declined to vacate and remand Apple's February 2020 win, just days after the circuit court heard oral arguments and voiced strong skepticism toward the chipmaker's assertion that the PTAB failed to construe a key claim term central to the board's obviousness analysis. The appeal concerns Qualcomm's U.S. Patent No. 7,693,002, which is directed to decoding...

