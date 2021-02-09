Pot Opponents Score First Post-Election Win In The Courts

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- A South Dakota state judge has ruled that a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana was unconstitutional, a potentially worrisome sign for legalization advocates as it marks the first victory for litigants aiming to use the courts to strike down pot measures passed by voters in November. In a decision handed down Monday, state Circuit Judge Christina Klinger found that Amendment A, which passed with 54% of the vote, violated the so-called single-subject rule that says a proposed constitutional amendment can only ask voters to weigh in on one issue at a time. According to Judge Klinger's analysis, Amendment A broke the...

