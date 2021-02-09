DOJ Asks Trump-Appointed US Attorneys To Step Down

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday asked for the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump, a DOJ official confirmed, though at least one will be spared as the department looks to protect politically sensitive investigations. The shakeup, a routine practice that allows new presidents to pick their own top prosecutors, will not include Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing a tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham will resign, but he was asked to continue his special counsel probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, people...

