Company Owners Can't Dodge Cannabis Packaging IP Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has refused to dismiss patent infringement claims filed against the individual owners of a cannabis packaging company, finding that there were enough facts alleged in the pleadings to suggest their personal culpability. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang wrote in a decision Monday that All Plastic Inc. had persuasively argued for "piercing the corporate veil" of alleged infringer SamDan LLC and holding its eponymous members, Samuel Whetsel and Daniel Russell-Einhorn, accountable. All Plastic filed suit in May against SamDan, which does business as Smokus Focus, alleging the web-based retailer was knocking off its patented containers that...

