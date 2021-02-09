SEC Judge Fines Accountants Over CBD Co.'s Cooked Books

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission judge has recommended fining two former partners of a bankrupt accounting firm and permanently banning them from appearing before the agency, after finding their firm ignored signs that CBD company CV Sciences and two other businesses inflated their financial statements. Administrative Law Judge Jason S. Patil said in an initial decision Monday that Anton & Chia LLP former managing partner Gregory Wahl and former audit partner Michael Deutchman should face sanctions including cease-and-desist orders and fines of $160,000 for Wahl and $40,000 for Deutchman. And the firm's former co-owner Georgia Chung should be banned from...

